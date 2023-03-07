Last month, the National Association for Women in Construction (NAWIC) held their first ever national awards.

There were over 200 people who attended the event including Paula Gerber who founded the organisation in Australia 28 years ago, as well as Dr Daniel Mulino, Federal Member for Fraser and Chair of the Standing Committee on Economics and Dr Niki Vincent Commissioner for Gender Equality in the Victorian Public Sector, Jon Davies CEO Australian Contractors Association, Christina Yiakkoupis current NAWIC National Chair.

in the past it has been very challenging to attract decision makers into the room and that support initiatives that help attract, retain and celebrate women's participation in the industry.

The award winners were Laing O’Rourke for winning the inaugural 2022 NAWIC National Business Award, Emma Sckrabei (The Umbrella Collective) winning the prestigious Crystal Vision Award, and Kerry Neil from GHD for the NAWIC National Presidents’ Choice Award.

 

All had one thing in common – they put effort into positively changing the industry and the impact that has had.  This isn't a change as women's contributions have been significant, but the recognition is!  It's lovely to see the industry leaning into celebrating the successes!  NAWIC has been holding awards for over 20 years but hasn't always been easy to get industry support.

NAWIC are working to a goal…25% women participating in the industry by 2025. In 2025 employment in the construction industry in Australia is forecasted to reach around 1.26 million people.  25% equates to 315,000.  NAWIC announced they now have over 10,000 members and 250 volunteers.  These volunteers have made a huge difference, but it needs further support.  It is estimated that there is a gap of 105,000 people in the industry this year, which has further stressed out the industry, which has also continued to hamper productivity.  The need for change could not be more clear!

The percentage has not changed much from 12% (and 2% of trades) over the past 20 years. A huge reason for this is that the culture has not been conducive to attracting people in and supporting them to be their thriving selves.

 

Leaning into culture change:

Change takes time.  Initiatives put in place now will take time highlighting the importance of leaning into change now to build for our future.

Some initiatives to note that are in early stages to help drive these changes include:

Culture in Construction – The culture taskforce has recognised that “without a change to our current practices, long working hours, poor mental health and a lack of diversity will limit our ability to deliver the infrastructure pipeline on time and on budget”.  There will be measurements on areas like more diverse leadership, organisational goals that focus on investment on the culture, environmental support (for diversity and inclusion), communication on why culture matters, accountability, and responsibility regarding culture.

Disrupt or Die, Transforming Australia’s construction industry – The Australian Contractors Association, led by Jon Davies, has noted – “The poor productivity performance of Australia’s fourth largest industry is costing the economy $47B annually and is indicative of a business that is stuck in the past”.  Construction contributes 8% of the GDP. According to Mr Davies, “We are at a crossroads; we must disrupt or we will slowly die”.

Victorian Government Building Equality Policy (BEP) Strategy – with particular focus on the gender pay gap (although the average gender national pay gap is currently 13.2%, the gap in construction is 30% and for a senior woman in the construction industry is upwards 50%!).  The BEP also mandates the participate rate targets which includes; at least 3% of each trade role, 7% of each non-trade positions, and 35% of management roles – which is effective as of 1 January 2022.  Bottom line – if you are not actively attracting women into your organisation – you will not be able to tender for certain projects. (See Victoria’s Social Procurement Framework for further information).

As noted in the AICD ACSI Governing Company Culture report, Dec 2020, “Corporate culture can have a profound impact on a company’s performance, governance, and reputation.  At the heart of many – if not all – of the high-profile governance failures over the past decade have been examples of poor company culture of subcultures”.

The construction industry can no longer survive by doing things the way things have always been done.  Changes are being implemented to help drive the much-needed systemic changes.  Organisations will be held accountable for incorporating culture change within their organisations.  Each of us have a part to play.  Lean in.  Be active.  Create a ripple to positively impact the construction industry!

Wishing everyone a happy International Women’s Day, with a special invitation to everyone in the industry to lean into supporting and adapting to the culture changes needed to drive better outcomes, be more inclusive, and build a better future for all.

 

