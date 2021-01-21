As many as 650 construction jobs will be created in Northern New South Wales following commencement of major works on a new hospital.

The New South Wales Government has announced that major works have commenced on the $673 million Tweed Valley Hospital.

Set to open in 2023, the new hospital will double the capacity of the existing Tweed Hospital and will serve as a major referral hospital which will form the heart of the network of hospitals and community health facilities located across the Tweed-Byron region.

Features will include:

  • more operating theatres and recovery spaces
  • an expanded emergency department
  • enhanced medical, surgical and mental health services
  • enhanced ambulatory care services including more outpatient clinics
  • new interventional cardiology service; and
  • a new radiotherapy service as part of a new integrated cancer care service.

The commencement of works follows the finalisation of detailed design before Christmas.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health told Sourceable that consultation in respect of areas such as fitout remained ongoing.

More than 500 project user group meetings involving clinicians, operational staff and the community have been held to ensure that the hospital’s design meets operational and community requirements.

With its location near the Kingscliff campus of NSW TAFE, the new hospital will facilitate greater education and training opportunities.

NSW Premier Gladys Berijiklian says the hospital represents the largest regional capital health investment by a NSW Government and would be a game-changer for the region.

“The new Tweed Valley Hospital will almost double the capacity of the existing facility to meet the current and future health needs of the growing Tweed-Byron community,” she said.

“This will ensure more than 5,000 patients each year will not have to travel outside of the area and away from their families and support networks to access life-saving treatments.”