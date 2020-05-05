A new method by which engineers can verify that proposed performance solutions meet fire safety requirements of the National Construction Code (NCC) is now in force.

As of Friday, a new fire safety verification method (FSVM) has been adopted and now provides an additional means through which compliance with NCC performance requirements can be demonstrated.

When using the method, engineers will need to consider at least twelve different ‘design scenarios’.

Each scenario will need to be considered in one or more locations to compare the proposed solution against a ‘reference building’ which fully complies with the DTS requirements in order to demonstrate that the proposed solution delivers at least an equivalent level of fire protection.

The scenarios include where:

  • A fire blocks an evacuation route.
  • A fire starts in a normally unoccupied room and can potentially endanger a large number of occupants in another room
  • A fire starts in a concealed space that can facilitate fire spread and potentially endanger a large number of people in a room
  • A fire is smouldering in close proximity to a sleeping area
  • A fully developed fire in a building exposes the external walls of a neighbouring building (or potential building) and vice versa
  • A fire source exposes a wall and leads to significant vertical fire spread
  • Interior surfaces are exposed to a growing fire that potentially endangers occupants
  • Facilitate fire brigade intervention to the degree necessary
  • A building must not unexpectedly collapse during a fire event
  • Worst credible fire in an occupied space
  • The requirements of the NCC should be satisfied if failure of a critical part of the fire safety systems
  • Building does not present risk to other properties in a fire event. Consider risk of structural failure.

Those using the method will need to follow a process for performance solution development.

This includes preparing a performance based design brief for the proposed solution and conducting a risk assessment of the solution in question.

The new verification method is not mandatory and is simply one avenue through which compliance with NCC fire safety requirements can be demonstrated.

Under section A2.2 of the NCC (Volume One), verification methods are one means by which compliance of proposed performance solutions with NCC performance requirements can be demonstrated.

Other means include evidence of suitability, expert judgement and comparison with the deemed-to-satisfy solutions.

To assist in understanding the new method, the Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB) has published numerous resources.

A handbook published by the Board warns that the new method should only be used by professional engineers or other suitably qualified people who are proficient in use of fire engineering modelling methods and are familiar with fire testing and validation of computational data.

In a statement, the ABCB said the new method would provide clearer guidance in developing fire safety performance solutions and will help to facilitate innovative design in fire safety.

“The FSVM is designed to give practitioners more guidance when developing fire safety Performance Solutions and instil greater confidence in authorities tasked with assessing the adequacy of solutions,” the ABCB said.

“Developed over three years in collaboration with fire authorities, industry, academics and consultants, the FSVM will facilitate more progressive, innovative and safer fire safety solutions in Australian buildings.

“The Fire Safety Verification Method (FSVM) is not mandatory, but just one way fire safety solutions can be developed to meet the Performance Requirements of the NCC. The decision to use the FSVM, a Deemed-to-Satisfy Solution, or other Performance Solution is that of the design practitioner, in consultation with their client.”