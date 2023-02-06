The transformation of Sydney’s west into a world class metro network is one step closer, with the creation of nine new vibrant station precincts having received the green light.

In its latest announcement, the NSW Government says that approval has been given to build transport-oriented hubs and new vibrant station precincts at nine station locations across the Sydney Metro West mega project.

The nine metro stations are Westmead, Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park, North Strathfield, Burwood North, Five Dock, The Bays, Pyrmont and Hunter Street in the Sydney CBD

Set to slash travel times between Parramatta and the Sydney CBD to just 20 minutes, the $12.2 billion Sydney Metro West project is a new 24 kilometre underground railway line which will double capacity between the two cities.

As part of the project, the area surrounding the new stations will be transformed.

Approval has also been received for rail infrastructure which is set to become the powerhouse behind the fully automated line. This includes a new stabling and maintenance facility at Clyde.

Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott said the new transport-orientated hubs would reinvigorate surrounding communities.

“Sydney Metro is a once-in-a-century project and the station precincts planned for Sydney’s west will become destinations, and landmarks in their own right, linking together one of the fastest-growing regions in this city,” Elliott said.

“All nine new metro stations will become thriving hubs with fast and reliable metro transport at their heart, they will connect communities and slash travel times in Western Sydney like never before.

“We’re talking about 20-minute metro journeys from Parramatta to Hunter Street in Sydney’s CBD, eight minute metro trips from Five Dock to Hunter Street – travel times you couldn’t match in a car, not even without traffic.”

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said stakeholder feedback had helped to refine plans for the look, feel and operation of each of the stations and precincts following a public display last year.

“Each station will integrate with current and future planned transport, including Sydney Trains, buses, light rail and ferries,” Roberts said.

“These precincts will bring communities to life with planned new green spaces and meeting areas to bring people together, opportunities for local business and new commercial centres delivering an economic boost for the area.”

Construction started on Sydney Metro West in 2020, with the project on track to be completed by 2030. In 2030, Sydney will have a network of four metro lines, 46 stations and 113 kilometres of new metro rail.

Construction for Sydney Metro West stations, their precincts and rail infrastructure is planned to commence from 2025.