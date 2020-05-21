THE PATH AHEAD FOR LOW EMISSIONS TECHNOLOGY

KEY AREAS

* Hydrogen – The Morrison government hopes to make Australia a major hydrogen exporter as it is a clean, flexible, storable and safe fuel.

* Gas – Liquefied natural gas is seen as becoming more important, as the government considers it as the best fuel source – over coal – to combine with renewables.

ELECTRICITY

* 2020 to 2022 – Integrate renewables to support affordability, security and reliability.

* 2023 to 2030 – Build complementary dispatchable generation, storage and transmission to match renewables.

* 2030 to beyond 2050 – Grow capacity to support energy exports and expand local industry; monitor small modular nuclear reactors being developed overseas.

TRANSPORT, INDUSTRY, AGRICULTURE, LAND

* 2020 to 2022 – Increase energy productivity; deploy commercially-ready technologies across sectors; improve soil carbon and reduce methane emissions.

* 2023 to 2030 – Move towards electric vehicles; develop solutions like carbon capture for hard-to-abate sectors; reduce emissions intensity of agriculture.

* 2030 to beyond 2050 – Create energy intensive, low emissions manufacturing facilities on undeveloped sites; make heavy vehicles more efficient.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES

* 2020 to 2022 – Establish hydrogen and create technical leadership to accelerate the industry.

* 2023 to 2030 – Scale hydrogen to reduce cost and use carbon capture and storage, including in living organisms such as plants and algae.

* 2030 to beyond 2050 – Scale hydrogen based on international demand.

Source: Technology Investment Roadmap Discussion Paper, May 2020