Faster and more frequent rail services in SouthEast Queensland are closer to reality after the Queensland Government announced a funding commitment for the first piece of major transport infrastructure which is associated with the 2032 Olympic Games.

The Queensland Government has committed $1.121 billion to upgrade rail services between Brisbane, Logan, Beenleigh and the Gold Coast.

The works will see duplication of track between Karaby and Beenleigh as well as the removal of five level crossings and upgrades to nine stations.

They will facilitate greater capacity and more services between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

As things stand, peak service frequency is currently limited as trains between Kuraby and Beenleigh share a single track in each direction.

The project is the first major funding commitment to Olympic related transport infrastructure since Brisbane was announced as the successful bidder for the 2032 Olympic Games last July.

With both Brisbane and the Gold Coast hosting games facilities, the line improvements will help to make travel between games venues much faster.

Other projects which are also expected to be completed before the games include Cross River Rail, Brisbane Metro and the Coomera Connector.

In addition to helping cater for the Olympics, the project will also deliver wider benefits for South-East Queensland, where the population is expected to increase by 1.2 million between now and 2036.

“As we plan and build for the Olympics, this project is all about making sure people spend less time commuting and more time at home with their families and enjoying our great Queensland lifestyle,” Queensland Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk said.

“My government is committed to seeing transport times between the Gold Coast and Brisbane reduced, as we continue to see the population increase in key suburban areas along the rail corridor.”

The state is calling on the Commonwealth to match its funding commitment for the project, which is expected to cost $2.598 billion overall.

Around 900 jobs will be created by the project.