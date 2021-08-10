With the frequency of various extreme climates and disasters, the concept of green environmental protection has become increasingly popular in the process of urbanization development, and accordingly, the impact of green construction projects on the quality of social life has become more and more important.

The study of green construction engineering projects is also of great practical significance. Based on this, this article analyzes the application of the full life cycle theory in green construction projects.

 

The Application of The Full Life Cycle Theory in Green Construction Projects

The basic connotation of green building can be summarized as: reducing the building load on the environment, saving energy and resources, providing safe, healthy and comfortable living and working space; making affinity with the natural environment, and achieving harmonious coexistence and sustainable development of people and building and environment. The green building design concept can include the following aspects:

  • Energy saving: make full use of solar energy and adopt the green design concept to meet the indoor lighting demand without increasing additional air conditioning load; replace the use of electric energy as much as possible when the investment permits. Make full use of green fresh air energy, and use the leading wind direction in summer to avoid the leading wind direction in winter to reduce the use of air conditioning and heating. Always priority using free green energy. Adopt the energy-saving building enclosure structure and equipment, and adopt the plane form and overall layout adapted to the local climate conditions.
  • Resource saving: in the building design, construction and building materials, rational use and disposal of resources are considered. Reduce the use of resources and strive to make them renewable. Water conservation, including greening.
  • Return to nature: the exterior of green buildings should emphasize the integration with the surrounding environment, harmony and complementarity, so as to protect the natural ecological environment.
  • Comfortable and healthy living and working environment: no building materials harmful and decoration materials inside human body. The indoor air is fresh, the temperature and humidity is appropriate, so that the personnel in the building feel good, physical and mental health.

 

Green Construction Features

The construction characteristics of green buildings include: there are clear requirements for the geographical conditions of buildings, there are no toxic and harmful substances in the soil, suitable ground temperature, pure underground water and moderate geomagnetic soil.

Green buildings shall be made with non-toxic and harmless green materials. The wood, bark, bamboo, stones, lime, paint used in the building should be inspected and treated to ensure it harmless to the human body.

Green buildings also need to reasonably set up solar heating, hot water production and power generation devices, wind power generation devices, and water and ground source heat pump according to the geographical conditions, so as to make full use of the natural renewable energy provided by the environment.

With global warming, the world is increasing attention on building energy conservation. It is becoming increasingly clear that the CO2 generated by the energy used by buildings is one of the main sources of warming. Energy-saving building has become the inevitable trend of construction development, and green buildings have also emerged at the historic moment.

 

Three Goals That The Green Building Hopes To Achieve

  1. First, reduce the energy consumption in building use and maintenance, alleviate the energy crisis; and realize the continuous improvement of life cycle cost of construction projects
  2. Second, while reducing energy consumption, provide a comfortable and environmentally friendly working or living environment; realize the coordination and unity of “technology, economy, society and ecology”, and realize the coordination and balance of “economy and ecology”.
  3. Third, reduce the impact of urban development on the earth’s ecology, such as carbon dioxide emissions and the urban heat island effect.” Realize the lowest whole social cost in the life cycle of the construction project.

The whole life cycle cost control of a construction project does not only focus on the lowest cost of investors or builders, because the whole life cycle cost subject of the construction project involves enterprises, society and consumers. Therefore, we control the whole life cycle cost of the construction project is the lowest social cost of the life cycle of the construction project.

According to the estimates of relevant scholars, in 2020, China’s urban population will account for 70% of the total population, with the construction scale reaching 1.089 billion tons of standard coal, more than three times that of that in 2000.

By 2050 the global urban population will account for 70% of the whole population, in China, the urbanization rate every 1%, will increase urban water 17 billion cubic meters, new standard coal consumption 60 million tons, only residential increment will exceed 1 billion square meters, if the full implementation of building energy saving design standards, can save 420 billion electricity and 260 million tons of standard coal, reduce CO2 greenhouse gas emissions of 846 million tons.

Therefore, the development of building energy conservation and green building in China will have a significant impact on the sustainable development of China and even the world.

 

Conclusion

As a scientific management theory, the whole life cycle theory has scientific institutional significance to the work in many fields. In this paper, the application of whole life cycle theory in green construction project is analyzed.

Author Mr Cao Mingsong

  • Founder & Director, Puren Science and Technology Chengdu Co., Ltd.
  • Chengdu College of Arts and Sciences, Professor at China’s

Mr Cao has been a Chief Engineer across large Infrastructure and City Development Projects in China for over 20 years.  He has led a number of green and sustainable urban developments and over the last few years has also taken on the role of visiting Professor at China’s Chengdu College of Arts and Sciences          where he teaches the next generation of Engineers on, building energy conservation principles and construction quality and safety management.