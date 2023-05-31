Stronger together is a powerful sentiment that takes a community to come alive.

At the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), we recently announced the winners of our 2022 IWBI Awards, showcasing the positive impact and leadership of organisations and individuals who have leveraged WELL to make extraordinary strides in health, well-being and equity.

And ultimately, celebrating the impact of community. These awards, recognising folks across two categories, represent the global impact of WELL, with regional callouts.

  • The WELL at scale awards were presented to organisations for their commitment to prioritising health and wellbeing across their organisation or real estate portfolio through the WELL at scale program.
  • The WELL community awards–an IWBI tradition–elevate passionate advocates and leaders – WELL Faculty and WELL APs (Accredited Professionals) – within the WELL community across a wide range of categories.

A major callout was the performance of honorees in the Oceania and wider Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The Global WELL AP of the Year is Deepa Sathiaram, Executive Director, En3 Sustainability Solutions, is a leading international green building, HVAC and building systems design professional based out of India. As a WELL Enterprise Provider and a WELL Performance Testing Agent, Deepa has brought WELL to some of the biggest companies in India and has also played an integral role in their successful implementation at scale.

The organisations with the highest WELL scores–a dynamic reflection of an organisation’s impact on the health and wellbeing of its people–are rooted in Asia and Oceania, displaying high performance and adoption of WELL strategies.

 

The 2022 WELL at scale award winners from APAC and Oceania are as follows:

  • Global WELL Leadership Award (up to 100 locations) – Lendlease, One International Towers Sydney Trust, Lendlease, International Towers Sydney Trust & Lendlease, Australian Prime Property Fund (APPF) Commercial Core Portfolio
  • Regional WELL Leadership Award (Asia) – Kerry Properties Limited
  • Regional WELL Leadership Award (Oceania) – Lendlease, One International Towers Sydney Trust & Lendlease, International Towers Sydney Trust
  • People First Award – Embassy Office Parks REIT
  • WELL Concept Leadership Award (Water) – Embassy Office Parks REIT
  • WELL Concept Leadership Award (Movement) – Embassy Office Parks REIT
  • WELL Concept Leadership Award (Sound) – Lendlease, One International Towers Sydney Trust & Lendlease, International Towers Sydney Trust
  • WELL Concept Leadership Award (Materials) – Investa, OIPP managed & Investa, ICPF
  • WELL Concept Leadership Award (Community) – Investa, OIPP managed & Lendlease, One International Towers Sydney Trust & Lendlease, International Towers Sydney Trust
  • Advancing Health in ESG Leadership Award – Colliers International, Global Real Estate Portfolio & Embassy Office Parks REIT
  • WELL Enterprise Provider of the Year Award – JLL & A SustainAble Production (ASAP)
  • Health and Safety Award – Citi; Lendlease, One International Towers Sydney Trust; Lendlease, International Towers Sydney Trust; Lendlease, Australian Prime Property Fund (APPF) Commercial Core Portfolio; SAS Trustee Corporation Lendlease Property Management Aus Pty Ltd.; and NEO

The 2022 WELL community award winners from the APAC region are as follows:

 

WELL AP

  • Global WELL AP of the Year – Deepa Sathiaram (India)
  • Regional Leader Award (APAC) – Deepa Sathiaram (India)
  • Adoption of WELL Award – Ying Zhang, Hosanna Elarmo (Singapore), Felicity Lee (Australia), Songbo (David) Shu (China)
  • Emerging Market Award – Phetcharin Phongphetku (Thailand), Praveenbabu Rajkumar (India), Stan Ho (Taiwan), Ryan Nagal (Philippines)

Through continuous advocacy, engagement and leadership, these award recipients have played an influential role in this growth globally and within their local communities For more information about the 2022 IWBI Award winners, including award winners from all regions, visit wellcertified.com/leaderboard.