A world-class foreshore walk along Sydney Harbor is now complete after the final section of the walk was opened.

NSW Premier Gladys Berijiklian and Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes have opened the final 300-metre section of the 11-kilometer Barangaroo foreshore walk from Woolloomooloo to the Anzac Bridge.

Designed by award-winning landscape architect Peter Walker, who also designed the Barangaroo Reserve, the walk is part of transformation of Barangaroo from a once neglected and inaccessible area into a world-class cultural, residential, business and retail hub.

More than half of the precinct has been dedicated to public space, which includes the walk and the reserve.

Berijiklian welcomed the opening.

“I am excited to open this stunning new foreshore walk in Barangaroo, which not only connects the natural surroundings of Barangaroo Reserve with the business district of Barangaroo South, but also completes the scenic walk along Sydney Harbor from Woolloomooloo to the Anzac Bridge,” Berejiklian said.

“The walk is a beautiful 15-metre-wide, tree-lined boulevard on Sydney’s waterfront and will be used by cyclists, commuters and visitors every day.

Stokes said the opening of the final part of the Barangaroo foreshore demonstrated the Government’s ongoing commitment to creating public space throughout Sydney.

He said the pandemic has underscored the importance of public spaces and that quality spaces are needed as people return to the Sydney CBD.

More than 100 trees were planted in the newly opened section of the walk.