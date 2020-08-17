Residents in Sydney will be given the opportunity to name the area which will form the ‘beating heart’ of their third city under the NSW Government’s three cities plan for the Sydney Metropolitan area.

The NSW Government and Western Parkland City Authority have called for ideas to name the 100 hectare Aerotropolis Core precinct which will sit on the doorstep of the new international airport at Western Sydney and will become home to research, science and education facilities.

Premier Gladys Berijiklian said the process would deliver a unique name which will define the core of the new city.

“Until now we have been referring to the area as the ‘Aerotropolis Core’, but with the city quickly moving from a vision to a reality, now is the time for it to be given a real place name,” Berijiklian said.

“The area to be named is the parcel of land which will be the CBD of the Aerotropolis and we want its name to be as iconic as the existing major city centres of ‘Sydney’ and ‘Parramatta’.

“Whatever it is ultimately called after the naming process, this part of Greater Sydney’s third city will be a key driver of economic growth, jobs and opportunities across NSW and the nation for generations to come.”

Set to form part of plans to generate up 200,000 new jobs across Western Sydney, the new precinct represents part of the Greater Sydney Commission’s vision to transform Sydney into metropolis of three cities by 2040.

It will form part of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, which will surround the new airport and will also include other precincts such as Northern Gateway, Badgerys Creek, Wianamatta-South Creek and Mamre Road Precincts.

The soon to be named precinct will include the new headquarters for Australia’s national science agency CSIRO, a Metro Station, the Advanced Manufacturing and Research Centre, aerospace and defence industries, education and research, social and cultural and leisure facilities.

Submission for names are open until September 20.

The winning submission will be chosen by a naming committee which includes Premier Gladys Berijiklian; Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres; Department of Premier and Cabinet Secretary Tim Reardon and Western Parkland City Authority Chair Jennifer Westacott.

According to the Western Sydney Parklands Authority, the new name should:

  • embrace themes of innovation, industry, science and technology
  • be aspirational
  • reflect the culture and society of the Western Parkland City
  • reflect local heritage and/or history
  • be of a national significance
  • convey a strong connection to the natural environment of the Western Parkland City
  • recognise people who have contributed to the creation and promotion of New South Wales.

