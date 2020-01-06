Dear Sourceable readers,

Happy New Year.

Whilst the past couple of weeks have been a welcome break for some, if has obviously been an extremely difficult time for others.

Thoughts and prayers to all impacted by the current bushfire crisis. This includes those who have suffered injury; lost livestock, property and pets; been stranded and/or who are involved in firefighting efforts.

In particular, thoughts and prayers go to family and friends of the 21 people who thus far have been confirmed to have lost their lives.

Andrew Heaton

Managing Editor

Sourceable