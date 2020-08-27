What an interesting thing value is. Value is really in the eyes of the beholder and sometimes we value the same things that others do and sometimes we don’t and this can change dependent on our circumstances.

As business owners we are constantly trying to understand what is valuable to our potential customers and one of the easiest traps to fall into is trying to be everything to everyone. You will often hear people say when they are asked who their product is for, they will say it’s great for everyone.

A valuable lesson for us a number of years ago when working with a business coach was that we needed to have an “Avatar”, which put simply is creating a model of what your ideal customer looks like. You can then go out and focus on this customer whose values are in alignment with yours and your businesses values and work together on doing “Beautiful Business”

In many industries and the construction sector is no different, the focus is often simply on exchanging a product for money and making profits rather than being known for something special. Hey! there are many businesses out there that are “not for profit” and their focus is doing good things that benefit others and themselves. There is no good reason why a “for profit” business cannot also do good things that benefit others and themselves (aligned values).

We have found these days we really enjoy our business and the people we get to work with. Years ago it was very hit and miss, where sometimes people loved working with us and other times they literally hated it and as a result it was often not so enjoyable. We find the majority of times it is very enjoyable, we get so many great comments from our clients, and you just get that vibe that we are in tune with each other, as opposed to that very bumpy ride. Perfection does not exist and we all make mistakes or don’t quite meet expectations on a particular occasion however when you link up with like-minded people there is always a way to work through any situation.

Bruce Cohen is a Building and Termite expert. Bruce’s expertise is assessing hidden building defects on both residential and commercial properties. Bruce has been in the industry since 2000.

Bruce has been a judge for the Master Builders Housing Industry Awards for the Southern region since 2015. He has experience in Expert Witness cases for client claims against faulty building practices.

 

