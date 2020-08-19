Engineers in Victoria are being asked for feedback about the proposed registration scheme for engineers in that state.

The Victorian Government has called on engineers and others who have an interest in the engineering profession to have their say on several matters regarding implementation of the Victorian Professional Engineers Registration Scheme.

In particular, feedback is sought on:

  • a proposed Code of Conduct that sets out obligations for registered engineers to act fairly, honestly, and in the best interests of their clients
  • proposed regulations that, among other matters, set the schedule for phasing in registration to the five prescribed areas of engineering
  • guidance materials for the Act, including the definition of a ‘professional engineering service’
  • options for setting fees for the registration and endorsement of professional engineers.

The call comes as Victoria is seeking to have the aforementioned scheme in place by July 1, 2021.

As part of the Professional Engineers Registration Act 2019, the new scheme will require engineers who perform unsupervised work in civil, structural, mechanical, electrical and fire safety engineering to be licensed unless they are working to a prescriptive standard – a document that contains procedures or criteria for engineering services that do not require scientifically-based calculations.

The scheme is being introduced amid concerns that engineers perform complex design work which is critical for safety yet are not subject to control measures regarding their qualifications.

Consultation will be open from Wednesday August 26 until Wednesday 7 October. Materials will be available from 26 August at https://engage.vic.gov.au/engineers-registration.

A second round of consultation will be held later this year and will focus more on the proposed registration fees.

Victoria Minister for Community Affairs Melissa Horne welcomed the commencement of feedback next week.

“The new registration scheme for engineers will enable clients to engage and use engineering services with greater confidence and will increase accountability within the profession.” Horne said.

“I invite all Victorians with an interest in the engineering profession to provide feedback on the proposed materials.”

Enjoy Sourceable articles? Never miss important updates. Subscribe for FREE to receive daily updates in your inbox each morning.