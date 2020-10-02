Victoria’s building regulator has its first woman chief commissioner.

Victorian Planning Minister Richard Wynne has announced that Michelle McClean has been appointed as Chief Commissioner of the Victorian Building Authority (VBA).

McClean will replace interim commission chair Justin Madden, who stepped into the role following the retirement of former Chief Commissioner Dr Owen Donald in January.

The first woman to be appointed to serve as Chief Commissioner of the VBA, Mclean has extensive experience finance, government and people management.

She is Deputy Chair of the Country Fire Authority and Chair of its Finance, Audit and Risk Committee, and currently serves as a non-executive Director on the boards of East Gippsland Water and FrontierSI.

From 1995 to 2018, Ms McLean was an executive and managing partner of Cornwall Stodart Lawyers, where she held several roles, including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

She is also a life member of the Australian Legal Practice Management Association, where she served as national president from 2002 to 2005.

She also served on the executive council of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and as a Board member of the Mercy Health Foundation.

McLean will head a ten-member board of Commissioners at the VBA which regulates the states building and construction sector.

In a statement, Mclean expressed excitement about her new role.

“I’m extremely honoured to be appointed Chief Commissioner of the VBA,” Mclean said.

“Construction will play a central role in the economic recovery from coronavirus and the VBA will be there to help keep industry safe.”

Planning Minister Richard Wynne said Mclean’s experience makes her well suited to lead the VBA Board at a time when Victoria’s building and plumbing industry is evolving.

VBA Chief Executive Officer Sue Eddy says the chief commissioner role is vital to the organisation and welcomed the opportunity to work with Mclean.