Victoria has given the go-ahead for almost $1 billion worth of new major projects as the state bets on the construction sector to reboot the economy following COVID-19.

Planning Minister Richard Wynne has given approval to the construction of $933 million worth of projects throughout Metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

The projects include:

  • $250m 8-storey commercial hub at Toorak village with a ground floor supermarket and retail precinct
  • $206m 3-tower development at 2-28 Montague and 80 Munro Street South Melbourne
  • A $100m 36-storey mixed-use development at 203-205 Normanby Road Southbank
  • Two 12-storey apartment buildings at McCrae Street Dandenong valued at $70m
  • A new aged care facility on Greville Street Prahran worth $60.5m
  • A 75-megawatt solar farm in Toongabbie in the Latrobe Valley worth $110m
  • A 20-storey commercial and retail development at 118 Bertie Street, Port Melbourne at $66m
  • A 14-storey residential building with 63 dwellings at 1-3 Hays Place, Geelong valued at $17m
  • A $49.5m 12-storey development including a hotel, gym, and offices at 81-89 Rupert Street, Collingwood
  • A $4.67 million Social Housing development at Wilma Avenue Dandenong.

Meanwhile, other actions the minister has taken include:

  • Approving more than $100 million worth of amended planning permits which are required for significant changes to a development. (Since March 135 new and amended planning permits have been issued with a combined development value of more than $7 billion.)
  • Calling in an application for a Lilydale retirement village and an application for 14 new cabins as part of the White Horse Village development at Mount Buller Alpine Resort.

As well, the minister says the Building Victoria’s Recovery Taskforce fast-track function will continue for at least the next 12 months with a dedicated team continuing to review and assess priority projects for accelerated approval, with the criteria for intervention refined to better reflect current priorities for Victoria’s economic recovery.

In a statement, Wynn said Priority projects are being assessed for their capacity to protect and create jobs, stimulate economic growth and contribute to broader social objectives like affordable housing and emissions reduction.

He says the construction industry is still operating under Stage 4 restrictions with strict safety measures in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s more important than ever we continue adding to our pipeline of shovel ready projects to create jobs and stimulate the economy as we get to the other side of this second wave,” Wynn said.