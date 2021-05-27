Construction sites in Victoria will remain open despite the state entering a 7-day lockdown.

As the state moves to address the growing coronavirus cluster, Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino has announced a seven-day ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown.

Set to come into effect from midnight on Thursday, the lockdown will mean there are five reasons for Victorians to leave home.

These are:

  • shopping for necessary goods and services (one person per household, once per day, a support person can accompany if required)
  • caregiving or compassionate reasons
  • authorised work or permitted education, or work interstate
  • exercise (up to two hours, with one other person or members of your household)
  • receiving a vaccination
  • other specified reasons (specific exemptions apply).

Masks will need to be worn at all times (both inside and outside) when leaving home.

Vaccinations will also no be available for anyone over 40, subject to the availability of supply.

Details of the restrictions can be seen in the first attachment at the bottom of the Premier’s statement.

Whilst many restrictions remain similar to the most recent lockdown, the construction sector has been granted a reprieve as the government confirmed that construction sites will remain open.

This is because construction companies have been deemed to be ‘authorised providers’ of services whilst construction workers have been deemed to be ‘authorised workers’.

There are no changes to density requirements on site.

Property Council of Australia Victorian Executive Director Danni Hunter welcomed the ‘appropriate and proportionate’ response from the Victorian Government to enter the lockdown including the decision to keep construction sites open.

She said the sector would continue to work closely with the government to ensure that it can continue to operate safely and responsibly.

She said the sector has a strong track record of no outbreaks on work sites and has industry-wide COVID-safety guidelines which have been implemented on work sites.

“The Victorian Government’s decision today to keep the construction sector open during this seven-day circuit-breaker lock down, is a vote of confidence in our industry, our capability to manage COVID-safety and our ability to keep our workforce safe and our industry open,” Hunter said.

Melino said the importance of vaccinations should not be underestimated.

“It’s clear – more than ever – this virus isn’t going away. And vaccines are the only way we’ll ever get back to normal,” Merlino said.

“Without full vaccination, this virus will just keep mutating – and just keep making its way back in.

“My message to those Victorians: if you’re eligible, get vaccinated. Make your plan today.

“If someone you love is eligible, make a plan together.

“Do it for yourself. Your family. Your friends. Your community. Whatever your motivation – please do it.

“Because vaccination is our only real ticket out of this pandemic.”

 

Key Points

New Restrictions:

There will be only five reasons to leave your home:

1. Shopping for necessary goods and services,
2. Authorised work or permitted education,
3. Exercise, a 2-hour limit, with one other person,
4. Caregiving, compassionate, and medical reasons
5. To receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Other restrictions include:

  • No visitors to your home other than an intimate partner. Single bubbles will be permitted. If you live alone, you can make a bubble with another person.
  • No public gatherings.
  • Restaurants, pubs, and cafes can provide takeaway only.
  • Essential retail, so supermarkets, food stores, petrol stations, banks, bottle shops and pharmacies, other retail stores can provide click and collect.
  • Childcare and kinders will be open as per the last circuit breaker lockdown earlier this year.
  • Approved professional sporting events will proceed but proceed without crowds.
  • Schools will move to remote learning, except for vulnerable children, and children of authorised workers.
  • Higher education will move to remote learning only.
  • Community support and recreation, accommodation, but there will be some exemptions that apply.
  • Hotels, clubs, TABs and the casino will be closed,
  • Indoor and outdoor entertainment venues, swimming pools, spas, saunas, indoor and outdoor springs, community venues, drive in cinemas, amusements parks and arcades, creative studios, art galleries and museums, tourism, tours, and transport, and auctions can only happen online.
  • Aged care facilities, no visitors except for limited reasons.
  • In our hospitals, visitors only for end of life, to support a partner during birth, or a parent accompanying a child.
  • In terms of ceremonies, funerals, a maximum of 10 people plus those running the service.
  • Weddings cannot proceed unless end of life or deportation reasons apply.
  • Religious activities will not proceed other than through broadcast with a maximum of five people.

Resources:

  • Click here to view the exposure site list.
  • Click hereto download the MBV member authorised worker letter, Client & FAQs via our COVID-19 Information & Resources.
  • Click here to access COVID-19 Information & Resources.

 