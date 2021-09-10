Victoria’s property and construction sector is going all out to encourage members of the public to get their vaccinations so that the state can safety reopen and begin its social and economic recovery.

In two separate campaigns launched this week, the Property Council of Australia and the Master Builders Association of Victoria have set about in encouraging their members and the general public to ‘get the jab done’.

The Property Council has asked its members to support its campaign across social media platforms and to adopt an email signature to create awareness of the importance of the sector’s workforce being vaccinated as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Master Builders Association of Victoria has developed a billboard campaign along with social media material which includes videos featuring personalised messaging from members, mail outs, and other communications. It also follows earlier industry research which confirmed that company notices and material provided by employer associations was an influential factor when building and construction sector workers seek COVID-19 related information.

The campaigns have support from across the building sector, with Multiplex and Metricon leading the charge.

 

The campaign comes as Melbourne continues in its sixth lockdown during the pandemic.

There are currently 2,166 active COVID cases throughout the state.

Whilst regional Victoria came out of lockdown on Thursday (aside from Greater Shepparton), the lockdown in Melbourne remains in place.

Whilst a detailed roadmap out of the lockdown is yet to be released, current restrictions are expected to remain in place until at least 70 percent of the state’s over 16 population is fully vaccinated (a modest set of easings are set to occur once 70 percent have had their first dose).

On current vaccination rates, the 70 percent double dose milestone is not expected to occur until 11 November.

Thus far, 63.54 percent of Victorians have received their first dose whilst 39.38 percent have received both doses.

In a statement, Property Council of Australia Victorian Executive Director Danni Hunter said the importance of vaccinations should not be underestimated.

Vaccination is the only pathway out of the pandemic and to end this cycle of lockdowns that is crippling our community and economy.

“Nobody has done it tougher than people here in Victoria and we are encouraging all of our members to help promote COVID vaccinations and to lead the way to ensure we hit our vaccination targets.

“By rolling up our sleeves we can help end lockdowns and open up our great state and revitalise our economy.  The whole of Victoria will benefit including Melbourne’s CBD which has been brought to standstill.

“That’s why we are following the lead of the Federal and Victorian Governments to promote the importance of vaccinations and calling on our members to support the ‘Let’s Get the Jab Done’ campaign to get Victoria moving again.

MBV CEO Rebecca Casson said it has become clear that one of the keys to Victoria’s recovery is the vaccination of the broad community and, more specifically, Victoria’s building and construction workers.