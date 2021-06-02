The following FAQ was published on the web site of the Master Builders Association of Victoria and was updated on Wednesday to reflect lockdown rules under the latest restrictions. It it reprinted here for the convenience of practitioners.

Click here to see the original version of this document on the Master Builders Association of Victoria web site.

 

Is construction allowed to continue during circuit breaker restrictions?

Yes, construction can continue during the circuit breaker restrictions for unoccupied premises and new builds. For answers about occupied premises, see below.

Does a density quotient apply during the current circuit breaker action?
Yes, a density quotient of one person per four square metres applies in all premises and spaces that are open and accessible to the public, and in shared spaces within workplaces (such as lunchrooms).

A density quotient is the number of people allowed in each space. It is designed to support physical distancing and minimise close contact between people to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Workers in publicly accessible spaces are counted in the density quotient if they are in the space on an ongoing basis (and not on an ad hoc basis).

Do I have to wear a face mask?
Yes, a face covering must be worn indoors and outdoors except if at home, or if an exemption applies.

Can construction and renovations continue at occupied premises?
From 11.59 pm, Thursday, 3 June 2021, services that operate solely outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained at all times is permitted for up to five people (with an additional supervisor) for businesses with an ABN:
• Outdoor maintenance, repairs, cleaning and other building work, including at occupied premises.
• Home renovations and installations (outdoor only)
• Home solar panel installations (only for outdoor work or in roof cavities with external access).

Emergency indoor repairs and maintenance are permitted; however, workers must wear face masks and have no contact with residents.

Essential repairs and maintenance at an occupied property are permitted (as defined below). Strict health measures are required, and workers must wear face masks and have no contact with residents.

Is service and maintenance permitted in the construction industry?
Yes, all aspects of construction are permitted to operate for unoccupied premises and new builds.

For answers about occupied premises, see below.

What is essential maintenance? Can essential maintenance continue in homes where residents are staying?
Maintenance work in homes or apartments where residents are staying can only continue where it is essential for the continued operation of:

essential infrastructure and essential services that are required to maintain or protect human health, safety, and wellbeing (whether provided by a public or private undertaking), and including
• construction, maintenance, and repair of such infrastructure
• critical repairs to any premises where required for emergency or safety
• services to support ongoing provision and regulation of electricity, gas, water, sewage and waste and recycling services and their maintenance.

Workers must always wear a face mask.

 

Do Authorised Workers or workers at Authorised Providers require a worker permit or employment letter to prove they can work?
No, worker permits, and employment letters are not required.

 

Are display homes and suites allowed to open?
No, display homes must not open.

Can building inspections continue if they are necessary for a building or construction project to continue?
If a building inspection is critical to the building or construction project, it is considered a part of the construction and may occur.

Is painting allowed to continue?
Painting is permitted:
• as part of a new build, or
• as a standalone project on an existing property where there are no residents.

If the premises are occupied, painting should not proceed.

In what circumstances can swimming pool construction continue?
Swimming pool construction is considered a form of construction.

Can solar installation continue under the circuit breaker?
Solar installations as part of construction projects may continue (i.e., at unoccupied properties).

