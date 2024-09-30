The advancement of AI is reshaping engineering.

Traditionally used for straightforward tasks like predictive maintenance and automation, generative AI (GenAI) has enabled more sophisticated capabilities, such as creative design, idea generation and optimisation. Already, engineers are working with these systems to develop and test solutions at a much faster pace. As this new landscape rapidly evolves, engineers will need to be equipped with the skills, knowledge, and awareness necessary to take full advantage of AI, while also understanding and managing the associated risks.

Recognising the need for a clearer understanding of how AI is impacting the engineering profession, Engineers Australia has commissioned research to explore the issue in depth. The full results of the study, which will be released later this year, aim to shed light on three key areas: how AI is changing engineering roles, the implications for workforce development and education

One of the main focuses of the research is how engineering responsibilities are evolving as AI becomes more embedded in day-to-day operations. The goal is to help engineers better understand how tools like GenAI can enhance their work. Another aspect of the study looks at workforce challenges, particularly in identifying skills gaps and addressing the need for upskilling or reskilling to stay relevant in an AI-driven world. Finally, Engineers Australia is assessing its own responsibilities in guiding engineers through this shift.

Initial findings indicate that more than 70% of engineers believe AI proficiency will soon be essential. Despite this belief, there are still considerable gaps in understanding, particularly regarding AI’s limitations. Over-reliance on AI without fully understanding its risks could lead to mistakes, inefficiencies, or safety issues. This makes proper education and training a priority to ensure that engineers use AI wisely.

Engineers who adopt AI tools stand to be at the cutting edge of future innovation. But with this progress comes an important responsibility. Engineers can’t just focus on the technical side of AI but also need to be well versed in the many ethical and societal implications. Issues such as transparency, accountability, and safety need to be carefully managed to ensure the responsible application of AI. Early findings from the Engineers Australia research reveals the importance of building strong frameworks to safeguard the profession from potential risks.

Another challenge lies in the uneven adoption of AI across different age groups. As expected, younger engineers – particularly those under 25 – are more likely to adopt AI than their older peers. These early career engineers may be more likely to embrace new technologies but often lack the experience needed to fully understand the implications. Though they may be slower to adopt new technologies, older engineers possess the skills and lived experience to more easily assess and manage risk.

Currently, around 80% of engineers report that they learn about AI through self-directed study. A more structured and coordinated effort is needed to provide the proper training and support engineers need to succeed.

Clear communication and a culture that embraces new technology, backed by the right guardrails, will boost users’ confidence and help them use these tools more effectively. By adopting these principles, engineers and businesses can navigate the AI-driven future with greater skill and certainty.

By Michael Bell, Head of Policy at Engineers Australia

 

