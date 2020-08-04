Perth’s is set to receive Western Australia’s first pedestrian priority precinct after work commenced on the project on Hay street in the east end of the CBD.

Part of the city’s East End Revitalisation Program, the project is being delivered under a joint collaboration between the City of Perth and Main Roads WA.

It will create Western Australia’s first ever Pedestrian Priority Zone along Hay Street between Pitt Street and Irwin Street and will alter the character of the street to provide more pedestrian space and amenity.

Features include wider footpaths, 20km/h vehicle speed limits, LED lighting and outdoor dining.

Street trees and furniture will help to delineate the carriageway whilst wide pedestrian crossings in key areas will assist the visually impaired.

All up, 91 native and exotic trees will be planted along the street and in planter boxes.

This will create a canopy which will help to mitigate the urban heat island effect.

Stormwater retention and water harvesting tree pits will help to improve sustainable water management.

The project is part of the East End Revitalisation Program which commenced in June and will improve the environment, character and quality of the East End through revitalisation of the streetscape in Hay, Pier and Irwin Streets.

City of Perth Chair Commissioner Andrew Hammond welcomed the commencement of works.

“With alfresco dining, new street trees and attractive street furniture, visitors, residents and workers will be encouraged to dwell, eat and shop in the area,” he said.

“The program will support the creation of great streets; streets that are comfortable, safe and tree-lined with plenty of reasons to stay.

“The design will ensure an inclusive space for all users, making sure the area is as accessible as possible for people with and without disability.”