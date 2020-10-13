A 23-year-old worker has been killed and two others have been injured following the collapse of a glass roof at a construction site at Western Australia’s Curtain University.

WA Police said one man had been killed and two others injured whilst two others were taken to hospital.

The incident occurred at 12.32pm at Building 418 at the northern end of Curtin’s Perth campus where a new School of Design and the Built Environment is being constructed.

According to police, two workers were standing on the building’s canopy whilst carrying out work when the canopy gave way – causing both men to fall around 20 metres to the ground.

One of the men dies whilst a second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A third man working inside the structure was also injured and taken to hospital.

The site is operated by head contractor, Lendlease.

Both the man who was killed and the two who were injured were subcontractor workers.

Dale Connor, CEO Building for Lendlease, expressed the company’s condolences.

Connor stressed that safety was the highest priority for Lendlease and said the company was working closely with authorities.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our immediate priority is to support the workers’ families, friends and colleagues,” Connor said.

“The site remains closed and support is being provided to the Curtin University team during this difficult time.”

In a statement, Curtain University added its condolences.

“Curtin University wishes to extend its sincere condolences, thoughts and support to all those impacted by today’s tragic incident on campus, which claimed the life of one construction worker and injured two others,” it said in a statement.

The university cancelled all events on campus for the afternoon out of respect to those impacted by the tragedy.