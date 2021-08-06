‘Around 12 million Australians are currently in lockdown amid new tough restrictions.' (July headline) ‘In Greater Sydney there is a pause on all non-urgent construction work.’ (July headline - currently, construction work is allowed except for within eight local government areas). ‘Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced financial packages.’ (July headline)

The headlines above confirmed that we had not beaten covid, rather it had won ‘Round 1’ and was ready and raring for ‘Round 2’!

Okay, so we all know what we have to do, it’s just going to take time to get there, the question being – ‘How long?’

That’s almost a ‘how long is a piece of string question’! So, in the meantime the real question is – ‘How are we going to cope?’

Much had been discussed on the very real impact of covid on our mental health well-being! None more so then in our busiest sector…Construction!

So what are we to do?

Well for starters we could do a lot worse than take a leaf out of Gus Worland’s book! Gus, Founder of the ‘Gotcha4Life Foundation’ has a very simple but effective mantra…

“SUPPORTED, SAFE AND LOVED. NO MATTER WHAT LIFE THROWS AT YOU, I’LL BE THERE TO SEE YOU THROUGH. YOU’LL HAVE MY EAR. I’LL HAVE YOUR BACK. WITH OPEN AND HONEST CONVERSATION WE’LL WORK TOGETHER ON OUR MENTAL FITNESS AND PROMISE TO EACH OTHER… I’VE GOTCHA4LIFE.”

MATES MATTER: As we go through life, we have all sorts of Mates – playmates, classmates, roommates, workmates, teammates.

At Gotcha4Life, we have ‘Gotcha4Life Mates’:

  • You can be one.
  • You can have one.
  • It costs nothing.
  • But it could save a Mate’s life.
  • And that makes it priceless.

We talk a lot about ‘Meaningful Mateship’ at Gotcha4Life.

  • Being a Gotcha4Life Mate is what Meaningful Mateship is all about.
  • It means identifying a close friend in your life – and being someone they know they can talk to. Openly and honestly. About anything. Without judgment. No strings attached.
  • Meaningful Mateship sits at the heart of our strong belief in Prevention through Connection.

OUR WHY: Gus Worland founded Gotcha4Life to prevent suicide. We do that by connecting people to each other. And there’s no closer connection than between Gotcha4Life Mates.

  • We know early intervention and seeking help is the best way to reduce Australia’s suicide rate.
  • When you have someone to talk to about little problems, it can stop them from becoming bigger problems later.
  • That’s why we want everyone to have – and be – a Gotcha4Life Mate.
  • We want everyone to have someone they can turn to when times get tough, so no-one has to worry alone.
  • A Mate who will be there no matter what.

Meaningful Mateship matters. It doesn’t just mean something. It can mean everything. It can be the difference between someone reaching out to ask for help – or feeling suicidal.

Sounds about right doesn’t it? Sure does to me!

Given the ongoing lockdowns in Greater Sydney with the shutdown of construction sites in eight LGAs, how best can Construction employers and crews best support their employees and workmates during this time of lockdown?

Without doubt many construction workers are going through a difficult time with all this.

A message of support about how to best support themselves and their workmates needs to be heard right NOW!’

If you take one thing away from this article please be it to make sure you ‘stay connected’, regardless of position or location.

Following is a link to a recent podcast I recorded alongside Gus Worland, which reinforces the message of ‘staying connected’, to a tee.

Gus does not suffer fools gladly and calls a spade a spade (or a shovel a shovel, or a ‘OneRB a OneRB’), so you know his message is going to resonate!

https://glasshalffullcom.podbean.com/

This pandemic is not going away anytime soon…FACT!

People are hurting physically from coming into contact with the covid virus…FACT!

Even more people are hurting mentally from the impact of the anxiety associated with the unknowing…FACT!

One thing we all know is that a ‘Trouble shared is a trouble halved’! Now is not the time to bottle things up! The team at ‘Tomorrow Man, Tomorrow Woman’, an affiliate of Gotcha4Life, know this only too well.

NOW is the time to open up, to communicate, to share our feelings and thoughts…by being a Mate!

  • Nowhere is it written that an Employer is forbidden to open up, to communicate, or to share feelings and thoughts with an Employee!
  • Nowhere is it written that an Employee is forbidden to open up, to communicate, or to share feelings and thoughts with an Employer!
  • Nowhere is it written that a Manager is immune to feelings of anxiety and depression!
  • Nowhere is it written that a Labourer is immune to feelings of anxiety and depression!
  • Nowhere is it written that a Tradie is immune to feelings of anxiety and depression!
  • Nowhere is it written that an Apprentice is immune to feelings of anxiety and depression!

In the words of Gus Worland and the team at Gotcha4Life:

Everyone deserves to feel supported and safe, especially when times are tough. That’s why we continue to deliver effective programs in the preventative mental fitness space through the generosity of our supporters and friends around the world. Help us help and together we can build better mental fitness for all Australians.

https://www.gotcha4life.org/mindyourmate

https://www.tomorrowman.com.au/about-us

If you or anyone you know needs help, call:

Mates in Construction (construction workers) 1300 642 111

Lifeline: 13 11 14

BeyondBlue 22 46 36