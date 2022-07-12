The world’s construction sector is under massive pressure as supply disruptions and overheating markets are leading to massive pressures on construction costs, the latest report has found.

In the 2022 edition of its International Construction Market Survey, international professional services consultancy Turner & Townsend, has analysed cost and construction market conditions across 88 markets worldwide across 17 building types spanning commercial, residential and public building sectors.

Of the 88 markets analysed, more than one -third (34) were classified as either ‘hot’ or overheating.

This compares with just nine in the same report last year.

As this is happening, costs pressures are rising.

As many as 38 of the 88 markets experienced cost inflation of 10 percent or greater during calendar 2021.

This compares with only 11 markets which were expected to experience cost inflation of such magnitude when the survey was performance last year.

Furthermore, cost escalation of ten percent or greater is expected in 27 of the 88 markets analysed in 2022.

The report also found that:

  • More than half of those who responded to a survey as part of the report, almost six in ten (56.8 percent indicated that they had experienced either a significant impact (17.0 percent) or a high impact (39.8 percent) from supply chain destabilisation.
  • Lead times are blowing out. Across survey respondents, more than nine in ten (94.3 percent) of markets indicated that lead times had increased over the past year. More than six in ten say that lead times have increased by four or more weeks, whilst more than one third (36 percent) say that lead times have blown out by more than five weeks.
  • Shortages of skills and labour are evident in almost eight in ten markets (79.6 percent) worldwide.

According to the report, firms were adopting a range of strategies to mitigate supply chain risk as greater levels of activity are leading are driving a shift in power from client to supplier in many locations.

Some firms have taken to broadening their geographic reach when procuring materials and equipment.

Others were locking in multi-year volumes with preferred suppliers at fixed rates.

Yet others still are using digital tools to make better informed procurement decisions, moving from ‘just in time’ to ‘just-in-case’ delivery models, and promoting closer and earlier contractor engagement across all tiers of the supply chain.

Neil Bullen, Global Managing Director, Real Estate, said the report highlighted challenges being faced by the sector.

“We face headwinds on multiple fronts across the global construction sector and the broader international economy. The continued interconnectivity of markets is more apparent now than ever.

We see near-universal inflationary trends founded on construction labour shortages, demand exceeding supply, and disruption in supply chains hitting costs and programs,” Bullen said.

“Companies must adopt a wider, global view of their construction supply chains to manage the uncertainty as we brace for further challenging months.”