A global union representing twelve million workers across the construction, building material manufacturing and timber/woodworking industry around the world has joined calls for peace in Ukraine.

In its latest announcement, Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) has joined the European Federation of Building and Woodworkers (EFFBW) to denounce the Russian military attack on Ukraine.

The organisations called on Russia to withdraw its troops from all of Ukraine.

“BWI and EFBWW strongly condemn the violence and military actions against Ukraine and call upon Russia to end its military aggression immediately and withdraw its troops from all of Ukraine,” the joint statement read.

“We join the international community in calling to stop the assault and give peace a chance.

“Diplomacy is the only way forward! We call on Russia, the Ukraine, the United States and the European Union to go back to the negotiation tables and find a long and lasting peaceful solution.

“The military actions disrupt the lives of millions of citizens in a region which is already being confronted with many economic and social hardships. “

The latest call come amid growing worldwide anger over Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine, which has seen the country of Ukraine come under widespread attack and has forced hundreds of thousands of residents to flee the country.

In their statement, BWI and EFBWW urged EU policy makers and international organisations to ensure that support was provided for Ukrainian people in distress.

The groups also expressed solidarity with Ukrainian building workers union PROFBUD and called for trade union solidarity across borders.

In their statement, the Unions said peace rather than war was needed.

“Only peace and security can create the conditions for social progress and a sustainable economic recovery, while securing an effective level of social justice, the protection of human rights and social protection for working people and their families,” the unions said.

“The problems of Ukraine and its neighbouring countries are immense. This is a time to build peace and progress, not launch war and destruction.”