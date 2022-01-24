Deadly asbestos material is being dumped in rubbish bins or on kerbsides whilst many DIY renovators who encounter asbestos fail to take any action at all, according to a new report which has highlighted challenges with asbestos awareness.

In its latest research, the NSW Environmental Protection Agency surveyed  4,063 adults and conducted in-depth interviews with 100 people to gauge current levels of understanding regarding asbestos along with common practices in dealing with the material.

A section of the research covered non-professionals such as ordinary homeowners, DIY renovators and unpaid handy people; another covered professionals such as builders, paid handy people and asbestos specialists.

Some of the results are alarming.

In particular:

  • All up, around half of all adults currently live in properties which are likely to contain asbestos (i.e. built before 1990) but are unaware about how to deal with or dispose of this safety.
  • When disposing of asbestos, almost three in ten (29 percent) homeowners and almost four in ten unpaid handy people used dangerous and inappropriate methods. These included leaving it on the property, burying it on the property or disposing of it in a residential garbage, recycling or green bin.
  • Among homeowners, almost one quarter (23 percent) took no safety precautions (such as cordoning off the area of ensuring that those handling the material wore protective gear) when dealing with asbestos.
  • Almost one quarter of homeowners who have encountered asbestos did not seek any advice from anyone (a builder or licenced asbestos professional) nor notify anyone before taking action.
  • Among tradespeople, less than a quarter who encountered asbestos sought advice from licenced asbestos professionals whilst less than half wore protective equipment when they found it.

The report also highlighted numerous case studies of concerning behaviour.

In one example, Sophie and here husband disposed of a material which they believe was likely asbestos along with other building waste in the curb-side bin over several weeks.

The material had been discovered in an interior wall as they (both inexperienced and learning from friends and YouTube) were renovating their home.

Prior to disposal, they had removed the sheeting and broken it into much smaller pieces.

Despite being aware that they may not have followed correct procedures, Sophie and her husband had wanted to remove the material as soon as possible without much cost.

Based on online research, they decided that hiring a licenced contractor would be too expensive and too slow.

 

Source: Asbestos Safety Part I – Household Renovations & Maintenance, NSW Environmental Protection Authority

 

Prior to being banned within manufacturing products in the mid-1980s, asbestos was widely used in building products throughout Australia.

From a health perspective, asbestos can be classified into two types:

  • Non-friable asbestos: material that contains asbestos fibres which have been reinforced into a bonding compound and are trapped within the matrix of the product; and
  • Friable asbestos: loose fibres or asbestos material which can be crumbled or reduced to powder by hand pressure when dry.

Provided it is in good condition and is not disturbed, non-friable asbestos poses little health risk and can be left alone.

Problems occur, however, when the asbestos is disturbed. This can be caused by cutting, drilling, grinding, sanding or subjecting the material to a high-pressure water hose.

Where this happens, fibres can be released from the product. Where these are inhaled, they can cause asbestos related diseases such as asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma.

 

Source: as above

 

Sharon Owens, EPA Unit Head Education and Programs, said the importance of asbestos awareness when conducting renovation work should not be underestimated.

Owens says the research will help to inform an awareness campaign that will encourage homeowners and tradespeople to plan and prepare for asbestos before they commence work.

The campaign will be rolled out later this year.

“Our research shows people often overestimated their skills and knowledge, which puts themselves and others at risk,” Owens said.

“If homeowners don’t think about asbestos when planning or doing work, they can get a nasty surprise that puts their family and friends at risk of disease.”

“Asbestos is dangerous and the risk of disease increases with exposure. This research makes it very clear how important educating the community about asbestos is all year round, not just during Asbestos Awareness Week.”