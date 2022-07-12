Water damage can destroy properties and leave residents without homes. Global weather patterns are shifting and increasing precipitation rates. Frequent, high-intensity storms increase adverse structural impacts.

Residents can protect their homes from flooding by adding advanced design features. Construction professionals are creating more flood-resistant property designs to minimize destruction. Individuals may add the home features and target climate change to protect their properties.

Climate Change and Flooding in Australia

The global temperature is rising and disrupting the water cycle. Warmer temperatures increase the evaporation rate. Hot air holds more water vapors, which enhances precipitation in some areas.

High precipitation rates can increase the frequency and intensity of rainstorms. Climate change also causes more tropical storms and hurricanes. Australia’s coastline experiences structural damage from intense rainfall.

Australia’s east coast experienced three major storms from February to April. Each storm caused record-breaking rainfall and damaging flooding. The storms forced many residents out of their homes and away from their communities.

Heavy rainfall causes structural damage to residential and commercial properties. It also placed Australians’ lives at risk. Emergency response professionals and government officials increased flood management programs as a regular response technique.

Current Flood Management Techniques

Professionals designed a temporary levee in Maryborough to prevent flooding in the central business district (C.B.D.) They created the levee out of tarps and metal holders to keep water in controlled regions. Unfortunately, the levee failed and nearly 40 streets experienced adverse flooding effects.

The flood caused road destruction, community isolation and forced evacuations. It also increased residents’ risk of consuming contaminants. There is an extremely high bacterial count in flood water.

Individuals can develop skin infections, headaches and intestinal problems after coming in contact with contaminated water. Flooding may also promote mold development, which negatively impacts individuals’ respiratory health. Residents and local officials can protect Australian properties by adding flood-resistant features.

Install Rainwater Harvesting Systems

Construction professionals can install rainwater harvesting systems on properties to minimize their flood risks. The systems use traditional barrels to collect stormwater runoff. Collecting rainwater prevents flooding and flood-related damage.

Individuals can also pump the water directly through advanced filters and create a sustainable water supply. They may move the water through irrigation devices to recycle it for agricultural purposes. Collecting and reusing stormwater decreases flooding and foundation damage.

Secure HVAC Equipment

Residents may also secure their heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment to limit property damage. Flooding, high winds and fallen debris can knock down HVAC components. Professionals may use hurricane buckles to secure residential equipment.

Taking preventative measures can reduce HVAC system losses during storms. Most hurricanes and tropical storms happen in the warmer months. Preserving HVAC systems during storms can protect residents’ health and well-being.

Elevation

Construction workers are also elevating coastal properties to reduce flood risks. They use stilts to move structures off the ground and protect their ground floors. Stilts eliminate the risk of basement flooding and mold growth.

They also increase residential ventilation and airflow. Increasing airflow decreases HVAC systems’ energy use. Minimizing energy use can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to climate change effects.

Floating Properties

Another coastal property design minimizing flood risks is a floating property. Floating homes are permanently docked and differ from houseboats. They rise and fall with the tides and floodwater levels to reduce water damage.

The design uses the pontoon principle, which creates a lighter platform than the water. They contain flexible connections to the quay and prevent adverse ecological impacts. Builders may create more floating homes on Australia’s coastline to prevent flood-related property damage.

Targeting the Causes of Flooding

Residents and business owners can also protect their properties by targeting the cause of flooding. Preventing atmospheric degradation can preserve the natural water cycle. Individuals may reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to limit precipitation changes.

Regions may shrink their carbon footprints by expanding clean energy projects. They can also regulate commercial emissions using government programs to limit pollution. Preventing climate change effects can effectively decrease the global flood risk.

 

