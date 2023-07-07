I was reminded the other day of the Taxidermists Motto - ‘There are 101 ways to skin a cat, but only one way to stuff one’.

This got me to thinking that this motto could also serve as a metaphor for mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

‘There are a 101 causes of mental health issues in the workplace, but only one way to fix it’.

Truth be known, there are probably many more than 101 causes for mental health issues to occur in the modern-day workplace. But then the metaphor wouldn’t fit…would it!?

A recent report by the Australian Human Rights Commission advised that:

‘Providing a healthy and safe workplace benefits all workers, including those with mental illness. It also makes good business sense’

  • A total of 3.2 days per worker are lost each year through workplace stress
  • Stress-related workers’ compensation claims have doubled in recent years, costing over AU$10 billion each year
  • A survey of over 5000 workers indicated that 25% of workers took time off each year for stress-related reasons
  • In relation to psychological injury claims, work pressure accounts for around half of all claims and harassment and bullying for around a quarter of all claims
  • Preliminary research shows that Australian businesses lose over AU$6.5 billion each year by failing to provide early intervention/treatment for employees with mental health conditions

https://humanrights.gov.au/our-work/1-mental-health-workplace

So, what should we be looking out for?

Safe Work Australia (SWA) provides a series of guidelines on this topic.

According to the guidance, most jobs involve some psychosocial hazards. These are the hazards that can harm workers’ mental health.

Under the model WHS laws, a person conducting a business or undertaking (PCBU), such as an employer, must manage psychosocial risks (risks to mental health) at work. The things at work that can harm mental health are known as psychosocial hazards. These hazards can also cause physical harm and include:

Psychosocial hazards can come from:

  • the design or management of work
  • the work environment
  • plant and equipment at a workplace
  • workplace interactions or behaviours

Safe Work Australia is not a regulator and cannot advise you about work health and safety compliance or workers’ compensation claims. If you need help, please contact your state or territory WHS regulator or workers’ compensation authority.

Once your business has identified the root cause of mental health issues in their workplaces, then the ‘FIX’ becomes second nature!

What is the ‘FIX’? – For the ‘FIX’ I would encourage you to read ‘Jonnies Story’, (link below) – a simple tale of just how critical collaboration between an employer, an employee and a 3rd party mental health first aid professional, delivered the perfect outcome. Totally inspirational…

https://sourceable.net/taking-a-horse-to-water-then-seeing-it-drink-jonnies-story/

In summary, it is important to:

  • embrace the fact that mental health wellbeing issues occur in your workplace
  • grasp these issues as an opportunity rather than seeing them as a threat
  • take the time to properly understand the root causes of problems; and
  • rally all workers to collaborate in the solution.

The ‘end game’ is the catchphrase as immortalised in the 1979 chart topping song from UK band, Squeeze, it’s…’Cool for Cats’.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the following: